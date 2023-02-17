Rapid City police K-9 Officer Jary to enjoy retirement

After 402 total deployments, 22 violent offender apprehensions and 42 dog years K-9 officer Jary is finally getting his chance to relax.
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After 402 deployments, 22 violent offender apprehensions, and six people years on the force, or 42 dog years, K-9 Officer Jary is finally getting his chance to relax. The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois was walked out of the Rapid City Police Department doors one final time Thursday by his handler, Senior Officer Brandon Thompson.

“Jary turned 9 in December. He’s still healthy. He’s just starting to slow down, you know, it was time for him. He’s getting a little bit older, and you know we’ll still give him a healthy life to live out his retirement,” Thompson said.

Thompson added that Jary has already settled into his retirement as a 95-pound lap dog for him and his family.

“Just like when I take my uniform and I am a normal person he is ... he is really just kind of like a normal family dog. So, he’s going to spend the rest of his time probably hanging out on the couch or on top of someone’s lap,” Thompson said.

While Thompson was not able to share all his favorite stories about his time with Jary, he did mention one thing he will miss.

“I’ll definitely miss bringing him into the station and being able to interact with him and see him interacting with the other officers too.”

