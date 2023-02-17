PETA offers to pay for Wienermobile’s stolen catalytic converter if vehicle changes to vegan hot dog

PETA said it will cover the repair costs for the Wienermobile if the company changes the vehicle to be a vegan hot dog. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – After thieves in Las Vegas stole the catalytic converter from Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile, the company has received an unusual offer to help cover the repair costs.

In a letter sent to parent company Kraft Heinz on Thursday, the president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced that the group will cover the costs of replacing the catalytic converter and maintaining the vehicle for one year – if Oscar Mayer agrees to a change.

According to PETA, the group will cover the repair costs for the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels if the company changes the vehicle to a vegan hot dog.

In the letter, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk noted “that the vegan hot dog market grew 20% last year – and because Kraft Heinz is exploring vegan meats with NotCo, including Oscar Mayer ‘Not Hot Dogs,’ it’s the perfect time for the vehicle to shift gears.”

While in Las Vegas last week to complete multiple tour stops, thieves stole the vehicle’s catalytic converter while it was parked outside a motel. The Wienermobile received a temporary repair at a local shop and was back on the road.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
This Rapid City Police Department body camera image shows an officer trying to taze Ira Julian...
DCI: RCPD officer ‘faced a clear danger’ in Jan. 18 shooting
A firm is suing Sara Jacqueline King for allegedly using company funds to live an "extravagant...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
Senate narrowly passes bill to alter election process in South Dakota
Apartment Height
Rapid City looking to expand up, not out

Latest News

In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days,...
Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire
A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.
Sheriff says longest-serving peace officer has died at 99: ‘Rest easy, Bill’
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
1 killed in Arkansas shooting, 2 others injured; person of interest detained
The letter said their home warranty was expiring and immediate action was necessary.
Rapid City residents alerted to a warranty letter scam
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Peoria, Ill., Police Department shows Tyler...
Illinois man pleads guilty in Planned Parenthood clinic fire