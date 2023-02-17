Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire

In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days,...
In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days, causing more than $16,000 in damages.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was sentenced in federal court Friday after admitting to causing a fire in the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands that burned 2,600 acres.

24-year-old Dillon Rose was driving his pickup truck off-road and eventually got stuck in a creek bed.

In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days, causing more than $16,000 in damages.

Rose was ordered by the court to pay the restitution in full to the U.S. Forest Service, as well as paying a $500 fine to the court.

During the sentencing, Rose mentioned the incident caused him to get sober.

He’ll be paying the restitution in monthly payments of $200.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
This Rapid City Police Department body camera image shows an officer trying to taze Ira Julian...
DCI: RCPD officer ‘faced a clear danger’ in Jan. 18 shooting
A firm is suing Sara Jacqueline King for allegedly using company funds to live an "extravagant...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
Senate narrowly passes bill to alter election process in South Dakota
Apartment Height
Rapid City looking to expand up, not out

Latest News

The letter said their home warranty was expiring and immediate action was necessary.
Rapid City residents alerted to a warranty letter scam
The Museum of Geology at South Dakota Mines
School of Mines professor now part of a prestigious scientific society
A meeting about possible mining exploration near Custer draws a full house of concerned...
Tension rises over possible mining in the Custer area
Career and technical education programs allow students to gain hands-on experience before...
CTE programs allow students to gain hands-on experience