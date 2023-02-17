Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was sentenced in federal court Friday after admitting to causing a fire in the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands that burned 2,600 acres.

24-year-old Dillon Rose was driving his pickup truck off-road and eventually got stuck in a creek bed.

In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days, causing more than $16,000 in damages.

Rose was ordered by the court to pay the restitution in full to the U.S. Forest Service, as well as paying a $500 fine to the court.

During the sentencing, Rose mentioned the incident caused him to get sober.

He’ll be paying the restitution in monthly payments of $200.

