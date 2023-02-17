Man sentenced in starting 2,600-acre Buffalo Gap fire
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was sentenced in federal court Friday after admitting to causing a fire in the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands that burned 2,600 acres.
24-year-old Dillon Rose was driving his pickup truck off-road and eventually got stuck in a creek bed.
In trying to get out, the bottom of the vehicle started a grass fire that lasted 40 days, causing more than $16,000 in damages.
Rose was ordered by the court to pay the restitution in full to the U.S. Forest Service, as well as paying a $500 fine to the court.
During the sentencing, Rose mentioned the incident caused him to get sober.
He’ll be paying the restitution in monthly payments of $200.
