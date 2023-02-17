Expect a mild start to the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of sunshine is likely for Saturday. Temperatures will be mild in western South Dakota with many reaching the 40s, while northeast Wyoming will likely stay in the upper 30s.

A few clouds will move in Saturday afternoon in Wyoming. Light snow showers are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning for northeast Wyoming, the Black Hills and into southwest South Dakota. Accumulations will remain under an inch.

Partly cloudy skies are likely Sunday as temperatures drop a bit. Much of the area will be in the 30s to low 40s. Monday will be in the 30s and 40s once again, but expect mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few rain or snow showers, especially in Wyoming and the Black Hills.

Our next storm system will move into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring accumulating snow and frigid temperatures to the area.

Snow will intensify Tuesday afternoon and evening and continue through Wednesday night. Widespread snowfall is expected across the area with significant accumulations possible. Enough to break out the snow shovel or snow blower. Snow will end early Thursday morning.

Frigid temperatures are expected as lows will fall below zero and highs will be in the single digits for many Wednesday and Thursday. It will be breezy at times, so wind chill values could drop into the -20s and -30s at times.

Models want to bring temperatures back into the 30s by the following weekend, but I feel that may be overdone. With previous Arctic outbreaks, it takes some time to fully break away from the cold air. I’m sure it will be the same this time around.

This storm system is still about 3-4 days away from happening, so uncertainty remains. We will keep a very close eye on this and update you as needed.

