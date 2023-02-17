Change-of-plea in Porcupine manslaughter case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Porcupine man is saying he did in fact kill a man on the Pine Ridge Reservation last fall in a change of plea in federal court.

29-year-old Trey New Holy pleaded guilty Friday on a voluntary manslaughter charge.

According to the factual basis statement New Holy signed, in early September of last year, New Holy was with a group of people in Porcupine, when an argument broke out between him and Farron Respects Nothing.

During the fight, New Holy grabbed a 2x4 and hit Respects Nothing twice in the head, he died the next day of blood loss.

New Holy has yet to be sentenced.

