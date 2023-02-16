Warmer weather on the way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures overnight will not be as cold as what they have been the past few. Lows will be in the teens and 20s under clear skies.

Much warmer air moves in Friday with high temperatures climbing into the 40s and 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine to end the week. Mostly sunny skies carry into the weekend with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday.

A few snow showers will be possible in northeast Wyoming and the northern hills Saturday night and Sunday morning. Accumulations will likely stay under one inch. Scattered clouds linger on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Rain and snow showers will develop and move through the area Monday. Temperatures will remain mild for one more day with highs in the 40s for many. Big changes will move in Tuesday and for the rest of next week.

There is the potential for a snow storm by the middle of next week. Models have been fairly consistent bringing accumulating snow to much of the central and northern plains. If models hold true, snow will develop and increase in intensity through the day Tuesday. Snow will become moderate to heavy Tuesday night through Wednesday night, tapering off by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be very cold with highs in the teens on Wednesday. This will result in light and fluffy snow to pile up. The winds look to get a little breezy at times, and with the cold air in place, it could drop wind chill values well below zero for the second half of next week.

This storm system is still 5 days away from happening, so a lot can change between now and then. The uncertainty remains high being this far out, but if models continue to show snow impacting us, then we will start to get into more specifics with this storm. For now, enjoy the warm weather coming up and keep checking in for updates.

