Sunny and cool today; sunny and warmer Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies are expected today through Friday. Today will be cool with highs in the upper 30s - which is near normal. Friday will be warmer with a high in the lower 50s.

The weekend will be mostly quiet with above normal temperatures. Breezy conditions will be possible Sunday.

A significant change in the weather pattern promises much colder temperatures and snow next week. Below zero temperatures are possible by next Thursday morning! Stay tuned!

