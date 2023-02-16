Rapid City looking to expand up, not out

Apartment Height
Apartment Height(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is continuing to expand, and with the influx of people comes an influx of housing needs.

Because of the increasing population, the city’s community development department suggests moving up instead of out.

“Rapid City is a growing community with more people moving here all the time, looking at ways that We can accommodate that future growth and also preserve the hills. The more We grow out into lands of the Black Hills, the more impact that has on our quality of life and our character here,” said Sarah Hanzel, Planning Projects Division Manager with Rapid City Community Development Department.

During Wednesday’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting, an ordinance amendment was passed that would allow an extra five feet to buildings, moving the maximum height from 35 feet to 40.

“One of the important planning goals We have for the community is to look at ways that We can grow up where it makes sense, and then We have less reliance on growing outward. That’s a really efficient and smart way to grow the city,” Hanzel continued.

While five feet doesn’t seem like much, Hanzel says it’s a start. She added the city will continue to study the issue and look at other options for expanding up in the future.

The ordinance now heads to the full city council Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juanita Wolfe was charged with vehicular homicide following 2021 crash.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
After a hiker experienced severe abdominal pain, the Custer Country Search and Rescue Team was...
Custer Search and Rescue team brings hiker down from Black Elk Peak
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating death threat against two state lawmakers
The grading for the Black Hills Industrial Complex has been finished and utility work on the...
DDI ‘ahead of schedule’ with various projects around Rapid City

Latest News

Jason Salamun sign on his podium, announcement day
Jason Salamun announces mayoral campaign
Sunny
Warmer end to the week
Julie Oberlander with OneHeart sharing the organizations success stories
OneHeart program changing lives in Rapid City
Colorado Blvd. Study
Colorado Boulevard in Spearfish may be getting an upgrade