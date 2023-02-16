No student should have to study while hungry

RCAS will be able help families in need again.
RCAS will be able help families in need again.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After being closed for two years, a school district can open its food pantry doors once again. The pantry at Rapid City High School closed during COVID-19 but opened it’s doors again Thursday to help the community.

People using the pantry aren’t limited, families can come in and grab as many items as they need. Not only are non-perishable food items available, but so are things like frozen pizzas, instant meals, laundry soaps, and ground beef.

The pantry is open to all families of RCAS students, with valid ID.

“So, this is our reopening after COVID, the pantry will be opened once a month, and if anyone is interested in donating, they can donate through Feeding South Dakota,” said Anita Deranleau, RCAS McKinney-Vento coordinator.

The food pantry will be open every third Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. until May.

After the school year, the district will reassess the needs and may continue the program during the summer.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer Forest Service
Southern hills mining exploration is hoping to find gold in the Black Hills
Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, and with Red Flag laws in...
Two gun law proposals failed to get out of South Dakota committee
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
One of the biggest summer construction projects would see a large section of the street under...
Looking ahead to summer road projects in Rapid City

Latest News

This Rapid City Police Department body camera image shows an officer trying to taze Ira Julian...
DCI: RCPD officer ‘faced a clear danger’ in Jan. 18 shooting
A healthy way to use canned mackerel!
Cooking with Eric - Mackerel Pasta Dish
Like several other state construction projects, the new minerals lab under construction on the...
Unexpected Expenses: State project costs jump by millions
Child vaccination rates are down since COVID-19 pandemic.
SD legislators balk at handcuffing Department of Health on childhood vaccinations