Local students take a break from school to attend a Rush Game

There was plenty of excitement this morning at the Monument Ice Arena as the Rapid City Rush...
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There was plenty of excitement this morning at the Monument Ice Arena as the Rapid City Rush hosted their 5th annual School Day Game against the Toledo Walleye. Students from around the area got to take a break from their regular school day and watch the game. “We’re proud to once again host thousands of local students at our School Day game.” Rush President Todd Mackin said adding, “Our organization strives to be a community partner, and to have the opportunity to provide this experience for these students is something we look forward to every single year.”

However, the day was not without learning as during intermission, students received a lesson in sign language from the Communication Service for the Deaf and a presentation from the Journey Museum and Learning Center.

