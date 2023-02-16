Drue Hutmacher-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Rapid City’s Hutmacher is one of the top bowlers in the country
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City is home to one of the top high school bowlers in the country. Central senior Drue Hutmacher has already bowled seven perfect games and is now ready to bowl at the collegiate level. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.

