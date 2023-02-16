Drue Hutmacher-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
Rapid City’s Hutmacher is one of the top bowlers in the country
Feb. 15, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City is home to one of the top high school bowlers in the country. Central senior Drue Hutmacher has already bowled seven perfect games and is now ready to bowl at the collegiate level. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
