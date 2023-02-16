Deadwood sports betting could go statewide

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sports betting and gaming in Deadwood are significant economic factors for the city. However, a legislative bill could give the green light to sports betting statewide.

Deadwood is one of the only cities in South Dakota right now where you can place bets and play games in a casino or bar. Senate Bill 209 allows betting outside of Deadwood city limits at any licensed gaming establishment.

“It would create more interest in sports book, making it more convenient for people to place bets, but I feel Deadwood will still be the destination for the big events, let’s say the Superbowl, March Madness, NBA playoffs, NHL, anything like that,” said general manager David Schneider for Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort.

At the next general election, a joint resolution will be proposed to the voters who will have an opportunity to cast their ballot on whether they want sports gambling outside of Deadwood or wagering on sporting events by phone or another electronic platform.

“We’ll go from there, I mean we will do what the people want and that’s why we’re in the casino business, we like to give people what they like to do,” said Schneider.

In the month of December, gamblers wagered $757,609 on sports.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer Forest Service
Southern hills mining exploration is hoping to find gold in the Black Hills
Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, and with Red Flag laws in...
Two gun law proposals failed to get out of South Dakota committee
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
One of the biggest summer construction projects would see a large section of the street under...
Looking ahead to summer road projects in Rapid City

Latest News

Child vaccination rates are down since COVID-19 pandemic.
SD legislators balk at handcuffing Department of Health on childhood vaccinations
Image courtesy of MGN.
South Dakota might stiffen penalties for assaulting teachers
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
Senate narrowly passes bill to alter election process in South Dakota
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST