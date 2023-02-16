Deadwood sports betting could go statewide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sports betting and gaming in Deadwood are significant economic factors for the city. However, a legislative bill could give the green light to sports betting statewide.

Deadwood is one of the only cities in South Dakota right now where you can place bets and play games in a casino or bar. Senate Bill 209 allows betting outside of Deadwood city limits at any licensed gaming establishment.

“It would create more interest in sports book, making it more convenient for people to place bets, but I feel Deadwood will still be the destination for the big events, let’s say the Superbowl, March Madness, NBA playoffs, NHL, anything like that,” said general manager David Schneider for Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort.

At the next general election, a joint resolution will be proposed to the voters who will have an opportunity to cast their ballot on whether they want sports gambling outside of Deadwood or wagering on sporting events by phone or another electronic platform.

“We’ll go from there, I mean we will do what the people want and that’s why we’re in the casino business, we like to give people what they like to do,” said Schneider.

In the month of December, gamblers wagered $757,609 on sports.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.