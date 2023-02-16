Cooking with Eric - Mackerel Pasta Dish

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You see cans and tins of mackerel at many grocery stores - but have you ever used these products?

They are usually inexpensive and in these inflationary times, the less we spend on food, the better. And the good news is: mackerel is very healthy for you - high in those Omega 3s and low in cholesterol.

For this easy dish, I cook a package of pasta according to package directions. I used rotini, but the original recipe calls for spaghetti. Your choice.

Meantime in a skillet, saute 2 garlic cloves in the oil from the tin of mackerel. Or, if you’re using canned mackerel, which is usually in brine, add some olive oil to the skillet. Add a large red of yellow bell pepper, chopped and 2 cups grape tomatoes, sliced in half. Also add 10 green olives, sliced. Do not use pimiento stuffed green olives.

Add salt and pepper to taste, then add some chopped fresh Italian Flat Leaf Parsley.

Toss pasta with mackerel/veggie “sauce” and serve. You can add some red pepper flakes or Parmesan cheese if you wish. Even a squeeze of fresh lemon juice would be great.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer Forest Service
Southern hills mining exploration is hoping to find gold in the Black Hills
Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, and with Red Flag laws in...
Two gun law proposals failed to get out of South Dakota committee
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
One of the biggest summer construction projects would see a large section of the street under...
Looking ahead to summer road projects in Rapid City

Latest News

4 ingredients makes a delicious, hearty beef tips dish perfect for any cold night!
Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Slow Cooker Beef Tips
Raney hopes his love of food is reflected in the menu of Skogen Kitchen.
Custer chef nominated for a James Beard Award
A perfect decadent, luscious Valentine's Day entree!
Cooking with Eric - Rotini with a Creamy Sundried Tomato and Sausage Sauce
4 ingredients and you have a hearty breakfast!
Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Hamburger Hash