Cooking with Eric - Mackerel Pasta Dish

They are usually inexpensive and in these inflationary times, the less we spend on food, the better. And the good news is: mackerel is very healthy for you - high in those Omega 3s and low in cholesterol.

For this easy dish, I cook a package of pasta according to package directions. I used rotini, but the original recipe calls for spaghetti. Your choice.

Meantime in a skillet, saute 2 garlic cloves in the oil from the tin of mackerel. Or, if you’re using canned mackerel, which is usually in brine, add some olive oil to the skillet. Add a large red of yellow bell pepper, chopped and 2 cups grape tomatoes, sliced in half. Also add 10 green olives, sliced. Do not use pimiento stuffed green olives.

Add salt and pepper to taste, then add some chopped fresh Italian Flat Leaf Parsley.

Toss pasta with mackerel/veggie “sauce” and serve. You can add some red pepper flakes or Parmesan cheese if you wish. Even a squeeze of fresh lemon juice would be great.

