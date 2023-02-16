Chick-fil-A opens ‘break room’ in NYC for delivery workers

Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.
Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has created a resting spot for delivery workers in New York City.

The fast food chain has built a break room for people who make deliveries for apps like Doordash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.

The upper east side storefront will be open for a few months.

The “Brake” Room features places to sit and rest, coffee and tea, restrooms, and outlets to charge mobile devices. It even has an indoor bike dock.

Delivery workers will have access to it from Feb. 16 through April 13.

The space will be available from Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays, just like Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer Forest Service
Southern hills mining exploration is hoping to find gold in the Black Hills
Rosebud Reservation will be first reservation for TLW to help.
Rosebud Reservation will see new jobs and accessible internet within the next year
The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, and with Red Flag laws in...
Two gun law proposals failed to get out of South Dakota committee
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
One of the biggest summer construction projects would see a large section of the street under...
Looking ahead to summer road projects in Rapid City

Latest News

Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA head sees Ohio train spill site as residents demand info