6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Officials in Iowa said six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Floyd County near Colwell in northern Iowa.

Authorities said the people in the buggy were ejected after a pickup truck rear-ended the buggy.

A baby, and children ages two, four, and six were taken to the hospital along with two adults. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juanita Wolfe was charged with vehicular homicide following 2021 crash.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
After a hiker experienced severe abdominal pain, the Custer Country Search and Rescue Team was...
Custer Search and Rescue team brings hiker down from Black Elk Peak
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating death threat against two state lawmakers
The grading for the Black Hills Industrial Complex has been finished and utility work on the...
DDI ‘ahead of schedule’ with various projects around Rapid City

Latest News

Four people were shot Wednesday evening at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in El Paso mall shooting
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a helicopter crash in...
2 killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, officials say
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
There was plenty of excitement this morning at the Monument Ice Arena as the Rapid City Rush...
Local students take a break from school to attend a Rush Game