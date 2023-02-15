Warmer temperatures expected to end the week

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another cold night is on tap with low temperatures falling into the teens and single digits. Wind chills could drop below zero at times, but winds will be rather light.

Temperatures will return to average on Thursday with much of the area in the 30s. Expect plenty of sunshine bot Thursday and Friday. To wrap up the week, highs will soar into the 40s and 50s!

Saturday will remain mild as well with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase on Sunday with temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. A few isolated snow showers will be possible on Sunday, mainly in the northern hills and northeast Wyoming.

A few more snow showers are possible on Monday. Better chances of snow arrive Tuesday and mainly Tuesday night into Wednesday night. This is the storm system we are watching closely that could potentially bring accumulating snow to the area. Along with the snow, much colder air will move in as well.

We’re still a week out from that potential storm, so changes are expected between now and then. We’re in the “aware” stage, where it is something to make note of, but not act on just yet. Let us sort through the details going into the weekend and provide updates between now and then.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juanita Wolfe was charged with vehicular homicide following 2021 crash.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
After a hiker experienced severe abdominal pain, the Custer Country Search and Rescue Team was...
Custer Search and Rescue team brings hiker down from Black Elk Peak
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating death threat against two state lawmakers
The grading for the Black Hills Industrial Complex has been finished and utility work on the...
DDI ‘ahead of schedule’ with various projects around Rapid City

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold and windy today; milder by Friday
Breezy
Snow ends tonight, but cold and breezy conditions continue
Winter Storm Warning and Advisory in effect.
Winter weather arrives this afternoon!
Snow
Wind and snow arrive Tuesday morning