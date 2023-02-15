Warmer temperatures expected to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another cold night is on tap with low temperatures falling into the teens and single digits. Wind chills could drop below zero at times, but winds will be rather light.

Temperatures will return to average on Thursday with much of the area in the 30s. Expect plenty of sunshine bot Thursday and Friday. To wrap up the week, highs will soar into the 40s and 50s!

Saturday will remain mild as well with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase on Sunday with temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. A few isolated snow showers will be possible on Sunday, mainly in the northern hills and northeast Wyoming.

A few more snow showers are possible on Monday. Better chances of snow arrive Tuesday and mainly Tuesday night into Wednesday night. This is the storm system we are watching closely that could potentially bring accumulating snow to the area. Along with the snow, much colder air will move in as well.

We’re still a week out from that potential storm, so changes are expected between now and then. We’re in the “aware” stage, where it is something to make note of, but not act on just yet. Let us sort through the details going into the weekend and provide updates between now and then.

