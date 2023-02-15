Two gun law proposals failed to get out of South Dakota committee

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just in the first month this year, the United States had already seen 39 mass shootings.

That’s part of the reason why some lawmakers have proposed “Red Flag Laws” which they say are designed to keep firearms out of the hands of people who might misuse them.

But gun lobbyists insist that such restrictions violate the Second Amendment.

On Monday, two gun law proposals failed to get out of a South Dakota legislative committee, House Bills 1213 and 1227. House Bill 1213 would hold gun owners accountable for not securing their guns properly, subjecting owners to felony charges if a minor was to get their hands on the gun. House Bill 1227 was a red flag law that would have allowed courts to take possession of a firearm from people who potentially show signs of self-harm or harm to another person.

Rep Linda Duba, a Democrat from Sioux Falls who proposed the two bills, says she’s just trying to keep people safe.

“We recognize that you’re in a situation where you’re really not thinking clearly, and we don’t want you to harm yourself other others. We’ll give you that opportunity to show that you’re capable, you’ll have that opportunity to present that you are, but in the meantime, if we feel that it’s very disconcerting we’ll temporarily hold them and then hold the hearing,” said Rep. Linda Duba.

Gun Owners of America testified against the bill and stated that although Red Flag laws would take away the gun from the dangerous person, that person is still free, and could resort to other weapons such as a knife.

“There’s already laws on the books in all 50 states, they’re typically known as Baker Acts, that deal with people who are a danger to themselves or others. But those laws have due process, which the antigun left hates. However, Red Flag gun confiscation orders throw due process out the window, they revoke the rights of law-abiding people based on anonymous tips, and that’s a huge problem,” said Erich Pratt, Senior Vice President of Gun Owners of America.

In the US, 20 states have Red Flag Laws, 13 more states are proposing these laws, and 18 states including South Dakota are without.

South Dakota currently does not have any crisis intervention programs in place that revolve around Red Flag laws.

