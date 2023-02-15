Touchdowns and trash talk: Senators Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer make good on a bet

By Molly Martinez
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before the FCS championship game back in January, Senators Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer made a bet.

Loser would have to provide lunch for the other’s staff.

Senator Kevin Cramer took this job seriously after the jackrabbits bested the bison, personally flying bison burgers in his checked bag back from North Dakota.

Mike Rounds also pitched in some pints of South Dakota’s famous jackrabbit ice cream.

Cramer says there’s a silver lining to losing.

“I obviously lost, because I actually won because now my staff doesn’t have to eat rabbit meat,” said Cramer. “Its way easier to eat bison meat.”

Mike Rounds retorted, “Listen this guy talks trash all the time. He’s not as bad as Hoeven is. But this was good, this was fun.”

Senators John Hoeven and John Thune were also in attendance at Wednesday’s lunch.

The lawmakers both say their teams are the ones to watch next season.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juanita Wolfe was charged with vehicular homicide following 2021 crash.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
After a hiker experienced severe abdominal pain, the Custer Country Search and Rescue Team was...
Custer Search and Rescue team brings hiker down from Black Elk Peak
Owner Jenna Farrar said that since the gym opened in 2019, the athletes have become more...
Rushmore Athletics cheerleaders on their way to world competition
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating death threat against two state lawmakers

Latest News

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Iconic actress Raquel Welch dies at 82
Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its...
Your pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny – and win $5,000
Nicholas Quinton Hanson, 32, and Marcus Dewonn Mobley Jr., 22, have been charged in connection...
2 charged in Florida mass shooting that left 11 wounded
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis signs expansion of migrant relocation program
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing