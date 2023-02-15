Snow ends tonight, but cold and breezy conditions continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow will come to an end this evening and early tonight. Winter weather alerts will expire this evening and overnight as well. Winds will be strong, but slowly weaken into the morning hours, where gusts up to 35 mph will linger.

With the breezy conditions and temperatures in the single digits to teens, wind chill values will likely feel below zero for much of the area as we start off the day Wednesday. Skies will become partly cloudy through the day with highs in the teens and 20s.

Temperatures slowly return closer to average on Thursday with highs in the 30s and mostly sunny skies. Sunshine continues Friday with temperatures soaring into the 50s for some. We will remain mild Saturday with highs in the 40s for many and some in the low 50s.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s. A few light snow showers will be possible, but minimal impacts are expected from them. Light snow showers are possible Monday and Tuesday as temperatures fall into the 30s.

While it is still far out, we’re watching a storm system that could impact the plains by the middle of next week. Details are limited at this time, but we will continue to monitor this closely over the next few days, bringing updates as needed.

