Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.(AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.

Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer told People magazine.

Welch’s many film credits include “One Million Years B.C.” and “Fantastic Voyage.”

This developing story will be updated.

