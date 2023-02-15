Report: Russia is holding thousands of Ukrainian children

Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children...
Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of the war.(Conflict Observatory via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A disturbing new report details how Russia is operating a new network of camps where it is holding thousands of Ukrainian children.

According to the report, more than 6,000 Ukrainians ranging in age from infant to 17 years old have been in Russian custody at some point since the war started last year.

Researchers said Moscow relocated, reeducated and sometimes military-trained or forcibly adopted these children.

They identified 43 holding sites as part of the network.

The State Department said if true, these tactics would amount to war crimes.

The Yale Humanitarian Research Lab gathered the information for the report.

Russia’s embassy in Washington D.C. dismissed the findings as “absurd.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juanita Wolfe was charged with vehicular homicide following 2021 crash.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
After a hiker experienced severe abdominal pain, the Custer Country Search and Rescue Team was...
Custer Search and Rescue team brings hiker down from Black Elk Peak
Owner Jenna Farrar said that since the gym opened in 2019, the athletes have become more...
Rushmore Athletics cheerleaders on their way to world competition
The grading for the Black Hills Industrial Complex has been finished and utility work on the...
DDI ‘ahead of schedule’ with various projects around Rapid City

Latest News

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
China threatens US entities over downing of balloon
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House
A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST