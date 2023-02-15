Rapid City considers bridge inspection resolution

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has 32 bridges that need to be periodically inspected. That can be expensive but an offer from the state of South Dakota could cut the cost for city taxpayers.

If approved, a resolution would strike a deal between the city and the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The state DOT administers the Bridge Reinspection Program and would pick up 80 percent of the inspection cost, as long as the city hired a firm from a selected consultant list.

”We inspect most bridges every other year and some bridges every year. It depends on the condition of the bridge so I believe this year we’re probably up for a short schedule. Last year I think they inspected 31 bridges and this year we’ll inspect a lesser number,” said Public Works director, Dale Techy.

The Bridge Inspection Program passed the city’s Public Works Committee Tuesday and awaits final council approval next week.

