OneHeart program changing lives in Rapid City

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Keith Grant
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - OneHeart opened its doors to guests in need in 2021 and has been helping stabilize families ever since. Nearly 100 people are living on OneHeart’s campus in Rapid City with the goal of breaking down the barriers keeping people in poverty.

One success story involves a woman referred to the OneHeart program last spring hoping to find housing. While on OneHeart’s campus, the woman graduated from drug court, completed probation, and saw her credit score top the 700 mark.

Check out the interview above to learn more about OneHeart’s involvement in the Rapid City community.

