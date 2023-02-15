Looking ahead to summer road projects in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A busy year is ahead for Rapid City’s Road development projects. With just over 100 road projects in the works, 50 of those will be bid on this year.

These are two of the bigger projects that would affect the surrounding community since they are on main roads.

This summer, residents of Rapid City could see renovations happening on Saint Joseph Street starting from West Boulevard to Fourth Street.

The Sheridan Lake Road break-up project, which would see the underground utilities of the road be placed on the eastern side of the road, could see the light of day. This will lead to the Sheridan Lake Road Renovation Project in 2024.

While these projects are still in the works issues regarding materials could come up. Especially with the price of asphalt projected to rise later in the year.

“Inflation, I can go without saying inflation. Sometimes we get caught up in material supply issues. So, you know, last year we had a cement shortage; we had a fitting shortage for waterlines and everything else. This year we’re not expecting to see that. We know that asphalt prices are going up so that could limit us on how many roads we fix,” said the City of Rapid City’s city engineer, Roger Hall.

Hall said that he is expecting asphalt to be at about $10 to $20 per ton which would be around a 10% to 20% increase.

