At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say

One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Multiple agencies are assisting Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a deadly shooting at Hawkins Road in Sweetwater.

Officials said that there are five victims, including a child. At least one person is dead, but Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials did not release the identity of the victim.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department officials said they were helping in the search for suspects involved. One suspect is in custody, but Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said they’re investigating more people that could be connected.

Police said one person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, who is still at large. Huerta is described by authorities as 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos, including a heart between the eyebrows.

Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220.

Sweetwater is located in the southeastern corner of Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juanita Wolfe was charged with vehicular homicide following 2021 crash.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
After a hiker experienced severe abdominal pain, the Custer Country Search and Rescue Team was...
Custer Search and Rescue team brings hiker down from Black Elk Peak
Owner Jenna Farrar said that since the gym opened in 2019, the athletes have become more...
Rushmore Athletics cheerleaders on their way to world competition
The grading for the Black Hills Industrial Complex has been finished and utility work on the...
DDI ‘ahead of schedule’ with various projects around Rapid City

Latest News

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
China threatens US entities over downing of balloon
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House
Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children...
Report: Russia is holding thousands of Ukrainian children
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST