Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Slow Cooker Beef Tips

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Want something fast and slow? Fast prep, nice slow cook? This recipe is for you!

To a slow cooker, add 2 pounds of beef tips (stew meat), 1 packet of onion soup mix (I like onion mushroom soup mix), a chopped yellow onion and 3 sliced green onions, and a 24oz can of beef gravy. Make sure you use the right gravy! Stir all ingredients; cover and cook on LOW for 6 to 8 hours, or HIGH for 3.

You can speed things up a bit by browning the beef before placing in the slow cooker. In that case, HIGH for 1 1/2 hour should be fine.

This is best served with mashed potatoes, but you an also serve on rice.

