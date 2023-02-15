Colorado Boulevard in Spearfish may be getting an upgrade

Colorado Blvd. Study
Colorado Blvd. Study(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Spearfish is gathering public opinion regarding the future of Colorado Boulevard.

The corridor runs from 27th Street to US 85. The state granted the city money for the expansion in anticipation of the rapid growth expected to come to the area.

The city and the DOT believe that renovations to the number of intersections, turn lanes, and road signs are necessary.

“The ultimate goal is to give the city a plan of attack for how to make improvements through the Colorado Boulevard corridor in reaction to the growth that is occurring in the Spearfish area, especially along that corridor,” explains Steve Gramm from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The study will reveal what the public deems most necessary for the area.

You can still voice your input on what you want to see until March 2nd, the study is expected to wrap up by the end of 2023.

For more information head to their website.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juanita Wolfe was charged with vehicular homicide following 2021 crash.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
After a hiker experienced severe abdominal pain, the Custer Country Search and Rescue Team was...
Custer Search and Rescue team brings hiker down from Black Elk Peak
Owner Jenna Farrar said that since the gym opened in 2019, the athletes have become more...
Rushmore Athletics cheerleaders on their way to world competition
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating death threat against two state lawmakers

Latest News

Julie Oberlander with OneHeart sharing the organizations success stories
OneHeart program changing lives in Rapid City
Touchdowns and trash talk: Senators Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer make good on a bet
Touchdowns and trash talk: Senators Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer make good on a bet
Touchdowns and trash talk: Senators Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer make good on a bet
The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
House Committee passes bill that would protect mother from prosecution in event of abortion