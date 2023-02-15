Colorado Boulevard in Spearfish may be getting an upgrade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Spearfish is gathering public opinion regarding the future of Colorado Boulevard.

The corridor runs from 27th Street to US 85. The state granted the city money for the expansion in anticipation of the rapid growth expected to come to the area.

The city and the DOT believe that renovations to the number of intersections, turn lanes, and road signs are necessary.

“The ultimate goal is to give the city a plan of attack for how to make improvements through the Colorado Boulevard corridor in reaction to the growth that is occurring in the Spearfish area, especially along that corridor,” explains Steve Gramm from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The study will reveal what the public deems most necessary for the area.

You can still voice your input on what you want to see until March 2nd, the study is expected to wrap up by the end of 2023.

For more information head to their website.

