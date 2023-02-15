Cold and windy today; milder by Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be cold and windy but dry as the storm system that brought yesterday’s snow is long gone. A storm in Colorado will pass south of us today. Watch for snow-covered, slippery roads in the Hills, foothills and in Wyoming where the lion’s share of snow fell.

Temperatures will be near normal Thursday with highs in the 30s.

Warmer air returns Friday and holds through the weekend.

Next week, all eyes are on a major storm moving into the Rockies. There is a possibility that system could have major impacts on our weather, starting Tuesday but it’s a ways away, and we’ll have plenty of time to analyze the strength and path of that system. But do prepare for cold, wintry weather next week!

