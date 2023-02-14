Winter weather arrives this afternoon!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow will move into Wyoming this morning, and into western South Dakota by this afternoon and continue through the evening hours.

Accumulations will range from 3″-6″ or higher for the northern Black Hills, Sturgis, Spearfish, through much of northeast Wyoming and into southeast Montana. Snowfall amounts elsewhere will range from a dusting up to 2″.

Winds will be gusting up to 50 mph late this afternoon and into tonight. This will cause considerable blowing snow and poor visibility. Difficult travel conditions will likely develop, especially along the I-90 corridor from northwest of Rapid City on through Wyoming.

Thursday will be cold with high temperatures in the 20s. Winds gust up to 35 mph, which will make it feel colder.

Warmer air returns by Friday with highs in the 40s to low 50s. We will keep above average temperatures around through the weekend.

Another system looks to pass through the area Monday and Tuesday next week, which could bring some more light accumulations and more wind. Stay tuned for further updates on this.

