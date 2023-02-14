Storms and flooding around the country cause extreme blood shortage

By Keith Grant
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The need for blood in the U.S. is dire right now. Because of winter weather and flooding around the country blood drives were canceled and more blood was used. Vitalant says more than 3,300 blood donations went uncollected because of the weather.

Right now, Vitalant has two days of O- and O+ on hand, the goal is to have four days available. To help out with the severe shortage follow this link to schedule an appointment and watch the interview above to learn more about the blood shortage.

