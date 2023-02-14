Rushmore Athletics cheerleaders on their way to world competition

Owner Jenna Farrar said that since the gym opened in 2019, the athletes have become more...
Owner Jenna Farrar said that since the gym opened in 2019, the athletes have become more competitive.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than one hundred young athletes from the ages of 5 to 18 participate in cheer classes at Rushmore Athletics.

Owner Jenna Farrar said that since the gym opened in 2019, the athletes have become more competitive.

This is evidenced by three teams placing first at a Denver competition, and all the teams receiving bids to compete at the Allstar World Championship in May in Orlando.

Farrar says it’s an exciting opportunity for the kids and families.

“We’ve never been there, this is the first time we’re going and everyone is really excited and nervous, but really excited about it,” Farrar said.

A lot of teamwork goes into putting on an award-winning show.

Reese Budahl is on the Blizzard.

She herself has tons of responsibilities.

“I fly, and front spot, and do stunts and lots of tumbling. It’s really fun!”

Farrar said that the accomplishments of these girls are worth more attention in the Rapid City community.

“At the Denver competition, we took 85 kids. That’s a huge thing for Rapid City in general. I’m not sure if there’s another sport in rapid that would take that man kids to one competition at a time.”

Farrar says about 155 kids are on their way to Orlando this spring.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juanita Wolfe was charged with vehicular homicide following 2021 crash.
Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide
Brothers receive two different sentences in court Friday
A family was able to escape as flames engulfed their Rapid Valley home early Friday morning.
A driver crashed into a Rapid Valley home, engulfing it in flames
Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
After a hiker experienced severe abdominal pain, the Custer Country Search and Rescue Team was...
Custer Search and Rescue team brings hiker down from Black Elk Peak

Latest News

Matthew Ragsdale, Black Hills State
high school teammates reunite at BHSU
The grading for the Black Hills Industrial Complex has been finished and utility work on the...
DDI ‘ahead of schedule’ with various projects around Rapid City
The area where a man was shot and killed last month has been plagued by violence.
Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified
Spearfish Elem School
Elementary school students receive books to keep at home