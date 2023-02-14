Public Works Committee approves new columbarium in Mount Calvary Cemetery

Tomb in Mount Calvary Cemetery
Tomb in Mount Calvary Cemetery(Cody Dennis)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new columbarium, a room or building with niches for funeral urns to be stored according to the Oxford Dictionary, has been approved for construction in the Mount Calvary Cemetery today at a public works meeting.

The construction allows people with loved ones who have been cremated to store their urns and pay respects much like a gravesite.

The need for this building will soon be felt as the current columbarium is nearly full.

The public works committee expects to build one of these every few years, with the last being built in 2019.

“We do have an area at the cemetery that could accommodate up to four or five additional columbariums and we are trying to put one in there every two or three years,” said Jeff Bigler, the parks and recreation director for Rapid City, when speaking about how columbaria could be added in the future.

Bigler says that the columbarium should be finished by the end of summer this year.

