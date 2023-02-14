Man shot in North Rapid last month has been identified

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The investigation into the man who was shot and killed last month at an apartment on Surfwood Drive is ongoing. Investigators continue to follow leads, but say they do not have any suspects

Eliott Yellow Hair Jr., 24. was shot and killed Jan. 21 by someone who is believed to be an acquaintance.

Chief of Police Don Hedrick stated in a previous interview that the area of Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue has been quote ‘plagued with guns, drugs and violence for the past couple years’ unquote and asks for the community’s help to put an end to the violence by reporting anything that might seem off.

If you would like to report any suspicious activity please call the Rapid City Police Department non-emergency hotline at (605)-394-4131.

