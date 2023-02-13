Wind and snow arrive Tuesday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers are expected to move into northeast Wyoming a little before sunrise Tuesday. A few slippery spots are possible, especially closer toward the Big Horns. Snow will move into western South Dakota by midday Tuesday and continue through the evening hours.

Accumulations will range from 3″-6″ or higher for the northern Black Hills, Sturgis, Spearfish, through much of northeast Wyoming and into southeast Montana. Snowfall amounts elsewhere will range from a dusting up to 2″, maybe 3″.

Winds will be gusting up to 50 mph Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday morning before weakening a bit. Thursday will be cold with high temperatures in the 20s for many. Winds gust up to 35 mph, which will make it feel colder.

Warmer air returns by Friday with highs in the 40s to low 50s. We will keep above average temperatures around through the weekend.

Another system looks to pass through the area Monday and Tuesday next week, which could bring some more light accumulations and more wind. Stay tuned for further updates on this.

