Spring-like weather, winter weather likely Tuesday.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 50s to lower 60s this afternoon. Enjoy it!

A strong cold front will bring gusty winds and colder temperatures Tuesday. Widespread snow and blowing snow will create difficult driving conditions by afternoon and evening. Winter weather alerts are in effect for generally the Rapid City area and I-90 on west into Wyoming.

Cold and windy weather continues Wednesday but it should be a dry day. Thursday will also be dry and cold, but mild air returns for Friday and the weekend.

