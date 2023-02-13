Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide

Juanita Wolfe was charged with vehicular homicide following 2021 crash.
Juanita Wolfe was charged with vehicular homicide following 2021 crash.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

Juanita Wolfe, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with three years suspended. She will spend a total of 12 years in the penitentiary.

In 2021, Wolfe was driving on Country Road, west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, 27-year-old Ty Brown Otter, died in the crash.

Wolfe was originally charged with four other crimes, including injection of methamphetamine, DUI, and driving with a suspended license. The plea deal allowed for those charges to be dropped, as well as driving violations dating back to 2019.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers receive two different sentences in court Friday
A family was able to escape as flames engulfed their Rapid Valley home early Friday morning.
A driver crashed into a Rapid Valley home, engulfing it in flames
Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program requested a voluntary recall for products from 605...
A South Dakota medical cannabis product being recalled
LGBTQ+ protestors
LGBTQ+ supporters protest House Bill 1080

Latest News

Counts Car Show, Rapid City
Cars, motorcycles, more cars at this weekend’s Counts Car Show
After a hiker experienced severe abdominal pain, the Custer Country Search and Rescue Team was...
Custer Search and Rescue team brings hiker down from Black Elk Peak
Finalists will be announced on March 29, and winners will be awarded at the James Beard...
Custer chef in running for prestigious James Beard honors
Senator David Johnson (R-Rapid City) testifies in favor of SB 40, which would put every...
South Dakota Senate committee wants to axe convention primary process