Matters of the State: HB 1080 clears Senate; Clarifying abortion exception

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, HB 1080 clears the Senate and heads to Gov. Noem’s desk, despite two failed attempts to add amendments to allow puberty blockers and provide counseling.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the votes behind the bill, as well as a slough of eminent domain bills and Gov. Noem’s absence from the legislative session.

Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls) joins the program to discuss her bill that aimed to clarify the state’s definition for the abortion exception to save the life of the mother. The House Assistant Majority Leader also explains why she moved to table the bill, but expects to bring it again next year.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. CT on KSFY and 10 a.m. MT on KOTA.

