Cars, motorcycles, more cars at this weekend’s Counts Car Show

By Keith Grant
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another busy weekend at the Monument with the 23rd Counts Car Show. Lynn Delameter, with the car show, says it takes all weekend to take in the cars, some that went from trash to treasure.

Along with cars, Counts Car Show has music, dancing, awards, and the big hit, a mullet contest. Delameter says this is the second year of the mullet contest because it drew in all ages last year. Check out the above interview to learn more about this event for the car enthusiast.

