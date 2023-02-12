Warm and sunny conditions will continue into Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For this evening lows will drop into the 20s to 30s, once again with mostly clear skies and light breezy conditions.

For Monday be sure to get out and enjoy the weather as we will see plenty of sun with a few passing clouds. Highs in the afternoon will range from the 40s up into the 50s, with some areas like Rapid City seeing the potential for highs in the 60s with light breezy conditions.

As we head into Tuesday, a cold front will push into the region, bringing gusty winds and the potential for snow. At this time there is a Winter Storm Watch that will go into effect for Sheridan County on Monday at 11pm that will last until February 14th ending at 11pm. Highs on Tuesday will start out in the 30s to 40s and will drop as the cold front continues east throughout the day. Wednesday temperatures are slightly cooler and will remain in the 20s to 30s as gusty winds look to stick around.

Clouds start to clear out by Thursday as temperatures slowly start to warm back up as we head into the weekend.

