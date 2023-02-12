Puppy Kissing Booth, fundraiser for one South Dakota Non profit organization

K-9 Indoor Dog Park and Bar hosted the Border Paws Dog Rescue fundraiser and adoption event with a Valentine's Day twist.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Kissing booths aren’t just for people, they’re for puppies too.

K-9 indoor dog park and bar hosted border paws dog rescue for a valentine’s fundraiser and adoption event. The event started a few years ago to help raise money to support the nonprofit border paws dog rescue.

Saturday, the indoor dog park had a photo shoot with a Kissing booth theme.

”Our photographer will donate all the money raised back to border paws which is where these dogs are staying, so it will help us fit them and vet other dogs too,” said Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park employee, Shaila Dominguez.

The dogs are not ready for adoption but click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family was able to escape as flames engulfed their Rapid Valley home early Friday morning.
A driver crashed into a Rapid Valley home, engulfing it in flames
Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
Brothers receive two different sentences in court Friday
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it, causing an explosion.
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program requested a voluntary recall for products from 605...
A South Dakota medical cannabis product being recalled

Latest News

LGBTQ+ protestors
LGBTQ+ supporters protest House Bill 1080
Jones sets single-game scoring record for Central
K-9 Indoor Dog Park and Bar hosted the Border Paws Dog Rescue fundraiser and adoption event...
K-9 indoor dog park and bar valentine's adoption event
Rush take down Grizzlies in OT