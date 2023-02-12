Jones breaks single-game scoring record in Cobblers’ win

First win under interim coach Schaefer
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central girls basketball team has been down on its luck over the past month, losing their first-year head coach and a string of important games. But on Saturday, the Cobblers controlled their home court as Aaliyah Jones wrote her way into the history books. Ben Burns has highlights from their win against Yankton.

Live interview with RC Christian’s Kyle Courtney
