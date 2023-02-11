One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a...
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on Saturday morning around 10:25 a.m. after a report of a vehicle driving into a quarry in northwestern Sioux Falls.(file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on Saturday morning around 10:25 a.m. after a report of a vehicle driving into a quarry in northwestern Sioux Falls.

Upon arrival, the fire rescue extricated one victim, a 50-year-old male Sioux Falls resident, who was found deceased on scene.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Sioux Falls Police Department and the man’s information is being withheld pending family notification.

Early reports revealed that a Ram pickup truck had traveled southwest from the intersection and crashed into the quarry on the southwest corner. The occupant appeared to be wearing his seatbelt but it is unknown at this time if drugs, alcohol, or speed were a factor.

