Friday Night Frenzy, February 10, Part 2

Raiders clash with Yankton, Central tussles with Tigers
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team went down-to-the-wire at the Heier Gymnasium against Yankton. Plus, the Central girls had a chance of snapping their growing losing streak Friday evening against Harrisburg. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it, causing an explosion.
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
Precious Black Elk pleads guilty but mentally ill in death of 2-year-old child.
Box Elder woman admits to killing toddler
Rapid City Gymnastics Academy
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
Rapid City man sentenced after pleading guilty to child porn possession

Latest News

2-10 Christian live
Live interview with RC Christian’s Kyle Courtney
2-10 Christian live
Live interview with RC Christian's Kyle Courtney
Logan Nelson, Rapid City Rush
Friday Night Frenzy, February 10, Part 1
2-9 Stevens wrestlers
Stevens and Douglas wrestlers earn impressive victories