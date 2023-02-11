Friday Night Frenzy, February 10, Part 1

Rush return home, Comets battle Crusaders
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush were in desperate need of a win after losing five straight on the road. Plus, the Rapid City Christian girls basketball team had a tough task defending their home court against Red Cloud. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

