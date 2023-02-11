A driver crashed into a Rapid Valley home, engulfing it in flames

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City Police got the call about 4:15 Friday morning. According to reports, a driver was speeding through an east Rapid City neighborhood, crashing into a house on Degeest Drive hitting a gas meter, and causing an explosion. the house and two nearby buildings caught fire.

“The neighbors’ house on the one side that is where the garage became involved, and the crews were able to make a quick knockdown, and extinguish that fire and keep it from going into the actual resident’s portion. it just got into the garage,” said Rapid City Fire Department Division Chief, Brian Povandra.

Witnesses say a family of five lived in the home. Two people were taken to the hospital, one has already been released. We are told that the one who is still in the hospital is a volunteer firefighter.

“I believe it was an absolute miracle that they were able to get out in the condition with the condition they are in,” said Rapid City Police Department Lieutenant, Kelvin Masur.

Rapid City Police Department believes they know who the driver was. The house fire is still under investigation

We’re told a member of the family is a firefighter with the Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

He is currently being treated at Monument Health where emergency responders from across the city came together to show him their support.

Firetrucks from Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Piedmont Fire Department, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, and more drove down 5th street and turned onto Fairmont Boulevard, flashing their lights and sirens - offering hope and encouragement.

The community has also come together via social media.

The Pennington County Fire Administration posted about a fund set up at Black Hills Federal Credit Union to help the family whose home was destroyed and a neighbor set up a GoFundMe hoping to raise $5,000 for the family.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.