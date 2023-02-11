The City of Summerset begins waste water expansion project

As areas along the I-90 corridor continue to grow, this expansion will allow Summerset to grow...
As areas along the I-90 corridor continue to grow, this expansion will allow Summerset to grow too.(KOTA KEVN)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a few years of planning, the City of Summerset broke ground Friday on the wastewater expansion project.

As areas along the I-90 corridor continue to grow, this expansion will allow Summerset to grow too. After not being able to build any additional homes or commercial property near the area of the waste treatment facility, the Summerset City Council submitted its papers for an expansion to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources in 2022.

“The current capacity of the wastewater treatment plant, we have been at capacity for quite some time this expansion project is going to double our capacity, and then that way we can continue to grow with our uh residential developments as well as our commercial,” Summerset Mayor Melanie Tarno said.

Summerset recently passed a first-of-its-kind resolution that will use Tax Increment Financing money to offset a service fee for the residents of Summerset. This was required by the Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources for repayment of the loan for expansion, setting precedent for future expansions in other cities; and Summerset will be used as an example in the future.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it, causing an explosion.
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
Rapid Valley home in flames
A driver crashed into a Rapid Valley home, engulfing it in flames
Precious Black Elk pleads guilty but mentally ill in death of 2-year-old child.
Box Elder woman admits to killing toddler
Chief federal Judge Roberto Lange hearing arguments for two days in the Oglala Sioux Tribe...
Judge is considering a decision in the Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States Government case

Latest News

South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson.
Monae Johnson adds two to Secretary of State’s office
Friday Night Frenzy, February 10, Part 2
Friday Night Frenzy, February 10, Part 1
A family was able to escape as flames engulfed their Rapid Valley home early Friday morning.
A driver crashed into a Rapid Valley home, engulfing it in flames