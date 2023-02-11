The City of Summerset begins waste water expansion project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a few years of planning, the City of Summerset broke ground Friday on the wastewater expansion project.

As areas along the I-90 corridor continue to grow, this expansion will allow Summerset to grow too. After not being able to build any additional homes or commercial property near the area of the waste treatment facility, the Summerset City Council submitted its papers for an expansion to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources in 2022.

“The current capacity of the wastewater treatment plant, we have been at capacity for quite some time this expansion project is going to double our capacity, and then that way we can continue to grow with our uh residential developments as well as our commercial,” Summerset Mayor Melanie Tarno said.

Summerset recently passed a first-of-its-kind resolution that will use Tax Increment Financing money to offset a service fee for the residents of Summerset. This was required by the Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources for repayment of the loan for expansion, setting precedent for future expansions in other cities; and Summerset will be used as an example in the future.

