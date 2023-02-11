Brothers receive two different sentences in court Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two brothers were sentenced Friday in federal court for their part in a 2019 kidnapping and assault.

In October of 2022, Jessie and Dustin Sierra was found guilty of kidnapping and interstate domestic violence of a young woman on the Pine Ridge reservation in July of 2019.

Jesse, 37, was sentenced to two life sentences, one for the kidnapping charge and one for aggravated sexual abuse. He also received 10 year sentences on three other charges: interstate domestic violence, assault and assault by strangulation of a dating partner.

During the sentencing, Jesse’s attorney stated that the victim has moved on, and that she is resilient, stating that Jesse should have received no more than 18 years.

The court also heard comments from Jesse and his family.

After hearing all their statements, Judge Daneta Wollmann stated that Jesse is filled with rage and at no time during his statement did he take responsibility or show remorse.

Dustin, 38, was sentenced for aiding and abetting Jesse and received 10 years and a month for kidnapping, and 10 years for interstate domestic violence, to be served concurrently.

Wollmann also heard statements from Dustin and his family. Dustin stated he felt bad for his part in the crime and accepts any punishment the court deemed necessary.

Wollmann said she reduced his sentence after hearing that he accepted responsibility for his part.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.