You can now check out more than books at your local library

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anyone with a library card can borrow a pass for any South Dakota state park as part of the new Check Out South Dakota State Parks program.

“Your local library is the perfect gateway to explore the world around you,” said George Seamon, state librarian. “The Check Out South Dakota State Parks program gives library patrons a great opportunity to enjoy the natural wonders all over our state.”

The passes can be checked out for three days, according to a spokesperson for the Rapid City Public Library, where three state park passes are available. Once checked out, the pass should be displayed in the car, and you will have access to any state park.

The free passes are available at most public libraries including Rapid City, Sturgis, and Custer County. Library patrons can check out a state park pass from a participating library, free of charge, for up to three days. The list of participating libraries is on the State Library’s website at https://library.sd.gov/sdstateparks/participating.aspx

To learn more and find your local South Dakota state parks on the GF&P website at gfp.sd.gov/parks.

