Warmer weather returns for the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear overnight as temperatures fall into the teens, which is right around average for this time of year.

Sunshine continues Friday with warmer air settling in. Highs will range from the 40s to the low 50s across the area. Similar temperatures are expected for the weekend. Partly cloudy skies will be overhead on Saturday with mostly sunny skies for Sunday.

Monday will be the warmest day of the forecast with highs in the 50s for much of the area! Clouds increase Tuesday as a storm system moves into the plains. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Snow showers move in late Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday. Accumulations do not look to be much, as the worst part of the storm misses us to the south. Temperatures will cool off into the 20s on Wednesday with breezy conditions.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
Rapid City Gymnastics Academy
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
Jars of marijuana line a shelf at The Flower Shop Dispensary in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Oct. 14,...
South Dakota lawmakers tighten medical marijuana laws
Precious Black Elk pleads guilty but mentally ill in death of 2-year-old child.
Box Elder woman admits to killing toddler
Rapid City man sentenced after pleading guilty to child porn possession

Latest News

Snowy this morning, then nice and mild this weekend.
Blowing snow this morning; Mild temperatures return Friday.
Snow and wind will impact your Thursday AM commute
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
More clouds, wind and some snow in the forecast.
Breezy
Strong winds return with rain and snow likely Wednesday