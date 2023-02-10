Warmer weather returns for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear overnight as temperatures fall into the teens, which is right around average for this time of year.

Sunshine continues Friday with warmer air settling in. Highs will range from the 40s to the low 50s across the area. Similar temperatures are expected for the weekend. Partly cloudy skies will be overhead on Saturday with mostly sunny skies for Sunday.

Monday will be the warmest day of the forecast with highs in the 50s for much of the area! Clouds increase Tuesday as a storm system moves into the plains. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Snow showers move in late Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday. Accumulations do not look to be much, as the worst part of the storm misses us to the south. Temperatures will cool off into the 20s on Wednesday with breezy conditions.

