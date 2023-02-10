Unseasonably mild temperatures this weekend!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Look for lots of sunshine today with warmer temperatures by afternoon! Our highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

High pressure aloft builds over the northern plains through Monday. This will result in dry and mild conditions. Monday will be the warmest day with a high near 58 in Rapid City!

A strong storm system will move northeast from the desert southwest through the central Rockies into the central plains next week. We’ll be on the northern fringes of this system, but we will still see much colder temperatures and some snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.

